2 killed in crash on University Parkway in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were killed in a crash in Winston-Salem Wednesday afternoon, Winston-Salem police Lt. H.M. Bryant told the Winston-Salem Journal.
The two-vehicle crash happened on University Parkway at the U.S. 52 North exit ramp.
Traffic is shut down on University Parkway at the scene of the crash and the road is expected to be closed for hours.
There is no word on what led up to the crash and the victims’ names have not been released.
36.099860 -80.244216