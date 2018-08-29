2 killed in crash on University Parkway in Winston-Salem identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Winston-Salem Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at 1:48 p.m. on University Parkway at U.S. 52.

The driver of a Nissan SUV made a left turn, from University Parkway onto the ramp to U.S. 52 North, in front of a Ford van, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The van hit the SUV on the passenger side.

Two passengers in the SUV, identified as 59-year-old Pamela Jenkins Akers and 64-year-old Eddie Dean Akers, both of Mount Airy, died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time but Winston-Salem police are still investigating.