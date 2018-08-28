× ‘Violent chronic offender’ arrested in major weapons, drug seizure in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A “violent chronic offender” was arrested Monday in a “major” weapons and drug seizure in High Point, according to a press release from the High Point Police Department.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday, High Point police arrested Jerry Douglas Jr., 33, at a residence located at 1420 Madison St. for weapons charges.

High Point police also had a search warrant for the residence. Items seized included but are not limited to: a Ruger .357 revolver, 20 GA. Shotgun, Glock 19, Walther PPK .380, Smith & Wesson .32 revolver, Smith & Wesson M7P 15-22 rifle and American Tactical AR15 rifle.

Douglas was charged with: possession with the intent to sell and deliver (PWISD) Schedule II (cocaine), PWISD Schedule I (heroin), PWISD Schedule VI (marijuana), felony possession of cocaine, felony possession heroin, felony possession marijuana, felony maintaining dwelling,

felony possession of a stolen gun, possession of firearm by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Douglas is in jail under no bond.