Victim stranded for hours after crash near High Point

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A Piedmont family is counting their blessings after their loved one survived a serious crash.

Bekah Thorburn was injured in a crash over the weekend and stranded in her car for over three hours before someone found her.

The crash happened on Saturday at 1:55 a.m. on Old Greensboro Road near the High Point and Thomasville city limits.

It will be a long road to recovery for the 21-year-old after her car ran off the road and into a power pole.

Thorburn’s injuries are severe and range from a broken neck to a displaced knee cap.

“She should have been paralyzed or dead, so it’s just by God’s grace that she survived,” said Buddy Thorburn, Bekah’s father.

Bekah’s condition could have been worse if a good Samaritan hadn’t come across her while investigating the reason for a power outage.

“Had she not decided, 'I’m going to get up and go for a run and see why the power is out,' if she would have waited another hour, it might not have been the same way,” Buddy Thorburn said.

Injured and alone, Bekah fought for over three hours to stay alive before they found her.

“She has to decide, 'Am I going to lay here and die or am I going to fight for my life?'” said Buddy Thorburn.

Bekah’s family knows there is a reason she is still here. They said she is the second oldest of seven children and very strong-willed.

“Maybe it’ll be a story that Bekah can tell someday that will help somebody. That will make somebody who has a [near-]fatal wreck say, 'I’m going to fight right now. I’m going to fight for my life. I’m not going to give up,'” Buddy Thorburn said.

Bekah is recovering at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family with medical expenses. The goal is $40,000 and in 24 hours it has already hit $20,000.