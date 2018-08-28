Victim named after deadly hit-and-run in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- North Carolina Highway Patrol is piecing together the events that led to the death of a bicyclist on Denton Road Tuesday.

Eric Christopher Dickerson, 38, of Thomasville, died of his injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a bike. The collision took place near Mount Zion Church Road just outside of Thomasville.

Troopers believe the crash happened sometime between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

At about 7:15 a.m., North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a reported fatal hit and run on Denton Road.

Troopers believe the bicyclist may have heading north on Denton Road when a vehicle, also travelling north, hit him.

The vehicle may have been a 2004 GMC Sierra truck.

Troopers are working to identify a suspect vehicle using evidence on the scene.

Highway Patrol asks anyone with information to contact Trooper Carver at (336) 249-0247.