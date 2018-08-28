Spirit is looking for a forever family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spirit is the perfect name for this bubbly thirteen-year-old looking for a forever family.

A stranger to no one, this teenager has a warm bright personality and is hoping to share that with a family who supports her dreams.

Spirit has a love for animals and wants to go to college one day to be a veterinarian.

Like most teens, she loves to hang out with friends and shop. Most importantly she longs to create new memories with parents of her own.

"To love me, care about me and they will stick with me the rest of my life. Always by my side."

If you or someone you know is interested in adoption please contact ForeverFamily.org.