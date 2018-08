Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. -- A Mount Airy church was destroyed by a fire Monday evening and SkyView8 was there to capture the fire from above.

The fire happened at Faith Baptist Church, located at 125 Faith Baptist Church Way, in the Toast community of Mount Airy.

Video posted to Facebook by Nicole Calhoun showed flames burning through the roof of the church.

More than a dozen departments responded to the fire, and worked for hours to get the flames under control.