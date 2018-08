GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Reidsville man has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a woman on Aug. 23.

John Lloyd Rash Jr., 37, has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Chelsey Capri Scott, 21, of Lynchburg Va., was killed when Rash’s Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck crossed the median on U.S. 29 near Benaja Road and struck Scott’s vehcile.

Scott was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.