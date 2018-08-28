× Lexington man charged with animal cruelty

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington man was charged Friday with animal cruelty, according to an arrest warrant.

Jimmy Smith, 70, of 860 E. Holly Grove Road, was charged with one count of killing an animal by starvation and nine counts of cruelty to animals.

Smith reportedly cared for several dogs including five beagles. The dogs are now in care of the Davidson County Animal Alliance.

Smith faces misdemeanor charges for cruelty and a felony for the death of one of his animals.

He is in jail under a $12,500 secured bond. He will appear in court Sept. 27.