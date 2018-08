Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It can be difficult to know if your child is ready to stay home alone without a babysitter.

There are a few key questions to ask yourself.

Is the child able to find help in an emergency?

How responsible is your child?

Is your child ready to deal with a situation on a cognitive level?

Is your child ready to deal with a situation on an emotional level?

Learn more in today's Mommy Matters.