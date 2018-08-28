× Foul mouth fines: Cursing in Myrtle Beach could mean fines or jail time

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — If you drop a few curses at Myrtle Beach, police might just give you a reason to start cursing, according to WPDE.

Profane language is categorized as a misdemeanor disorderly conduct offense by city ordinance, and offenders face a possible 30 days in jail and/or up to a $500 fine.

“If you utter what is essentially fighting words, words designed to provoke a violent reaction from someone else, that’s where you’ll run afoul with this ordinance,” Myrtle Beach Spokesperson Mark Kruea told WPDE.

Kruea added that the rule is less about making money and more about keeping the peace.

That said, the ordinance did pull in five-figures in fines in 2017.

The Sun News found that Myrtle Beach raked in $22,161 in 2017 from profane language citations.

That total came from about 289 tickets, which averages to about $77 a ticket.