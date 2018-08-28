Commuter options during Business 40 closure in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Piedmont Authority for Regional Transpiration and the Winston-Salem Transit Authority received a $5.4 million grant to offer more commuter options for drivers during the Business 40 closure.

PART Executive Director Scott Rhine said that the money goes towards offering extended services in Route 6 going southbound from Mount Airy, Route 17 from Kernersville and adding a new western route near the Bermuda Run area.

The money also covers subsidies to offer discounted vanpool programs and bus passes for employers.

The Winston-Salem Transit Authority is also in one the grant extending their services and offering five park and ride locations through town.

“The road will close but where’s all that traffic and where’s the pattern of traffic going to be dispersed? It’s going to be everywhere. It going to go into to neighborhoods, it’s going to have congestion. Hopefully it won’t be that bad but we don’t know, but the reality of what we’re really talking about is if folks will try something different maybe they’ll actually experience,” Rhine said.

Rhine said that they would roll out the new routes in October before the lanes close in November.

NCDOT projects the entire Business 40 reconstruction will done by late 2020. ​