Burlington man charged with child sex crimes after months-long undercover investigation

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man has been arrested and charged with child sex crimes, according to a press release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Jared Alan Bunn, 25, was arrested after a months-long undercover investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit.

A deputy, posing as a juvenile, had been in contact with the suspect over social media. The content of those conversations became criminal in nature, and led to multiple changes.

Bunn, of 4060 Harper Trail, was charged with solicitation of a child by computer for sex act, attempted first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and dissemination of obscene material.

He is in jail under a $50,000 bond.