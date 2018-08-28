× Bride cancels wedding, breaks up with fiancé after guests refuse to pay for $60,000 wedding

A woman’s Facebook tirade, blaming friends and family for not paying for her $60,000 wedding, has gone viral on social media.

Screenshots of the screed were uploaded to Reddit by a woman FOX News reports is the bride’s cousin.

The bride, identified only as Susan, wrote she had canceled the wedding and broken up with her fiancé. She then proceeded to blame her friends and family for “ruin[ing] my marriage and life.”

Susan wrote that she wanted “to be a Kardashian for a day” and have a blowout wedding.

She and her fiancé “specifically asked for cash gifts,” requesting around $1,500 from each guest or they “weren’t invited,” she wrote.

It quickly became apparent that most of the invitees weren’t willing to pay out $1,500.

“How could we have OUR wedding that WE dreamed of without proper funding? We’d sacrificed so much and only asked each guest for around $1,500,” Susan wrote.

“Desperately, we resent our invites and asked people to donate what they could. I mean seriously people, what is $1,000? What is $1500? Clearly, not a lot,” she continued.

Susan said her now-ex suggesting they get married in Las Vegas to save money and that she “laughed in his face.”

Some on Reddit asked if the screenshots of Susan’s expletive-laden tirade were even real.

“Yes, this is a living breathing human being,” Susan’s cousin wrote in an update. “Clearly she has entitlement issues, but I have never known her to be this obnoxious.”

