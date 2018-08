Officers are investigating a traffic crash involving damage to a power pole at NW Crawford Place and Wilson Terrace. Please avoid the area. If you experience power outages, contact Duke Power 39. #policews #dontdrinkanddrive #grabasnickerswearentgoinganywhereforawhile pic.twitter.com/NgKyLlcVNx — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) August 28, 2018

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An alcohol-involved crash knocked out power in part of Winston-Salem early Tuesday morning, according to police.

On Northwest Crawford Place, near Northwest Wilson Terrace, a vehicle struck a power pole.

Police tweeted about the wreck at 12:43 a.m.

Only one vehicle containing one person was involved. No injuries were reported.

Police determined speed and alcohol were both factors.

The road was reopened by about 5:16 a.m.

