1 dead in Davidson County collision

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead in a collision on Denton Road in Davidson County, according to a Davidson County 9-1-1 dispatcher.

At about 7:27 a.m., a collision closed the road in both directions near Mount Zion Church Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Officials have not yet identified the victim or released further information regarding the collision.

NCDOT expects the road to reopen by 11:27 a.m.