Unscooped poop prompts doggie DNA tests at Maryland condo

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — If you’re used to leaving your dog’s poop where it drops, you may want to rethink that.

A Maryland condominium complex plans to trace the poop back to the dog with DNA testing, according to the Capital Gazette.

While The Residence at Park Place Condominium considers itself very dog friendly, the complex felt they needed to take action.

DNA testing was far from the first attempt at a solution.

The complex previously used emails, meetings, fines and cameras, but none of those methods solved the issue.

That’s when Jeanne Fisher, complex general manager, told the Capital Gazette she discovered another option: “doggie DNA.”

“It’s becoming very well known in the community association industry as a way to take care of what can be a difficult problem,” she told the paper. “We decided to embark on it. No pun intended.”

The pet DNA kits came in at a $2,500 cost to the condo association with about 20 owners kicking off the DNA-based poop investigations.

If the DNA links back to an owner’s dog, that dog owner will face a fine.

The owner could also see an additional $90 fee on top of the fine to cover the cost of sending a specimen to the lab if needed.

“What we hear though, is once you implement this, your problem goes to practically zero and it’s not something that has to be done,” Fisher told the Capital Gazette. “It’s something to encourage people to do the right thing.”