“So You Think You Can Dance” heads to North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The reality TV hit “So You Think You Can Dance” is on its way to Asheville.

As part of the show’s annual tour, “So You Think You Can Dance Live!” will air from the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium on Tuesday, Nov. 6, according to the US Cellular Center.

This is just one stop along a tour with more than 40 locations nationwide over two months.

The show will feature the Top 10 contestants of Season 15, including Jensen Arnold, Hannahlei Cabanilla, Genessy Castillo, Evan DeBenedetto, Jay Jay Dixonbey, Magdalena Fialek, Darius Hickman, Chelsea Hough, Cole Mills, and Slavik Pustovoytov.

Tickets went on sale on Aug. 17 and are available for $38 to $95 plus fees.

Tickets can be purchased at the USCC Box Office, online at Ticketmaster.com and by phone at (800) 745-3000.