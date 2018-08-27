Teachers — show us your classrooms! Parents — show us your kiddos! Tell us a little bit about your photo. To share your back-to-school photos, click the submit button below. Please do not submit more than once. It may take a few minutes for your photo to show up in the gallery.
Show us your back-to-school photos
-
Alabama deputy takes begrudging back-to-school photo
-
It’s National Selfie Day – show us your selfies!
-
It’s National Dog Day! Add a photo of your dog to our gallery
-
WEATHER PHOTOS: Upload your photos of flooding/weather damage in the Piedmont Triad
-
It’s International Cat Day – show us your kitty pics!
-
-
PHOTOS: All American Pet Photo Day FOX8 gallery
-
FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy
-
Scorpions hiding in homes for relief from Texas heat
-
How to avoid lackluster lunches this school year
-
Back to School: Easing Anxiety & First Day Fears
-
-
FOX8 Mothers’ Day photo gallery
-
Bode Miller’s wife shares heartbreaking photo of daughter to raise awareness of child drownings
-
Police in Greensboro are warning homeowners to lock up their property before heading on vacation