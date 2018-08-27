× Search for North Carolina shooting suspect continues

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Hendersonville Police continue their search for a man who they say shot and killed one person and injured another last week, WLOS reports.

Kenneth Lanord Mills, Jr., 22, of Hendersonville, is wanted for murder after the double shooting last Thursday, Aug 23, 2018.

Police responded to reports of shots fired on Thursday at around 7 p.m., in the Green Meadows Community, on Martin Circle near the park. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. Witnesses on scene told News 13 they heard arguing, and then saw a man stop his vehicle in the middle of the road, get out of his car, and start shooting.

Lavoris Jermaine Brown of Hendersonville was trying to break up the fight when Mills shot him. Brown was transported to Pardee Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, and the public is asked to contact the Hendersonville Police Department at (828) 697-3025 or Henderson County Crime Stoppers at (828) 697-STOP with any information.

