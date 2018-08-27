Rockingham County man wanted on assault charges captured by deputies
WENTWORTH, N.C. — A man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants was located and arrested over the weekend, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Brett Allen Strader, 27, of Reidsville, is charged with felony assault by strangulation, assault on a female, domestic criminal trespass and felony probation violation.
Deputies located Strader around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Strader was put in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a domestic hold and is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 1.
36.400137 -79.774479