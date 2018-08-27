× Rockingham County man wanted on assault charges captured by deputies

WENTWORTH, N.C. — A man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants was located and arrested over the weekend, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Brett Allen Strader, 27, of Reidsville, is charged with felony assault by strangulation, assault on a female, domestic criminal trespass and felony probation violation.

Deputies located Strader around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Strader was put in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a domestic hold and is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 1.