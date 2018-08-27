× Racial slur scrawled on Duke University black culture center

DURHAM, N.C. — A racial slur was written on a black culture-dedicated Duke University building, the Associated Press reports.

The university informed students about the vandalism by email on Saturday.

University President Vincent Price said a “heinous racial epithet” appeared on a sign at the Mary Lou Williams Center for Black Culture, according to the AP.

The marking was covered immediately.

The university president described the act as cowardly and hateful.

Law enforcement is investigating.