Prostate Cancer: Screening Recommendations

Prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer in men and the second leading cause of cancer death in men. The Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) test, widely used to screen men for prostate cancer, measures a protein secreted by the prostate that can become elevated in men who have cancer. While this test has been useful in decreased death rates from prostate cancer, there has been controversy surrounding its routine use due to concerns that some cancers are not lethal and may be overtreated.

Some men may benefit from PSA testing for early detection of prostate cancer more than other men. Typically, men with a life expectancy of at least 10 years benefit the most from screening, whereas men with shorter life expectancies do not. Men at a higher risk of prostate cancer, including men with a first degree relative who has had prostate cancer (family history) or African-American men, should strongly consider screening.

Not all prostate cancers are now treated aggressively. Many men with slower growing cancers are now managed with active surveillance or monitoring of their condition, reserving aggressive treatment for those men with faster growing cancers. Other advances include use of MRI to more accurately detect prostate cancers that are potentially life threatening. In Greensboro, we are now using MRI/Ultrasound fusion biopsies in many men to help better determine which men have aggressive prostate cancer and which men do not. We also have a dedicated multidisciplinary prostate cancer team to provide multiple experts to assist personalizing care for the individual patient recognizing that every man’s situation is different.

Spokesperson Background:

Dr. Les Borden is a urologist in Greensboro and a member of the Cone Health Medical and Dental Staff. Dr. Borden is a 2000 graduate of Ohio State University College of Medicine. He completed his residency in urology at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center and a fellowship in laparoscopy and urologic oncology at Virginia Mason Medical Center.