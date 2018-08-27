× Man shot trying to stop fight in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot while trying to stop a fight at a party, according to Winston-Salem police.

At about 5:36 p.m. Sunday evening, police responded to a shooting at Shelter 2 of Winston Lake Park.

On the scene, officers found a party with about 150 people present.

Minutes into the investigation, Jason Shannon arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the left knee.

Officers were able to interview Shannon and concluded that the man tried to intervene in a fight and was shot in the process.

Police continue to investigate the case as an assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials ask anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.