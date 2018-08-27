Madison police are ‘Stayin’ Alive’ in their mash-up #LipSyncChallenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, N.C. -- In their #LipSyncChallenge, the Madison Police Department says, "This Is How We Do It."

The video features a mash-up of some well-known favorites like "Stayin' Alive" by the Bee Gees, "Back In Black" by AC/DC and "Rock and Roll All Nite" by Kiss.

The department also released some blooper footage at the end of the video, so you'll want to watch all the way through.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, Greensboro police, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Boone police, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Highway Patrol have all also released videos.