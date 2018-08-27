× Lexington teen charged with ransacking Thomasville home

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A 16-year-old was arrested after a Thomasville home was ransacked, according to police.

“Officers were able to make a quick arrest and recover the stolen firearms as a result of vigilant neighbors,” said Captain Brad Saintsing. “Neighbors who look out for one another make a difference and play an important role in aiding law enforcement.”

At 7:41 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a breaking and entering on the 600 block of Emanmuel Church Road.

The suspect reportedly entered through the front door and ransacked the house.

Several firearms and electronics were stolen.

Neighbors reported a suspicious person in the area around the time of the incident.

Officers found some of the stolen items by canvassing the area and K-9 officers helped to find more in the woods.

Anthony Tripp Dimery, 16, of Lexington, was found with one of the stolen guns in his waistband and arrested.

He faces charges of breaking and entering, felony larceny, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of a stolen firearm.

He was placed in Davidson County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.