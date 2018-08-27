Kernersville man has extensive rock collection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- Some men have a man cave, George Matthews has a rock room. Loaded with not just any ole rocks.

“My shelves are pretty well loaded,” said Matthews, who first had interest in rocks as a kid but it wasn't until a few years ago he became a rock hound. “In 2008, I was sitting at my computer and came across a gem and mineral club in Greensboro ... that went on digs once a month.”

He’s made some interesting finds since then.

“I discovered North Carolina produced more minerals than any other state in U.S.,” he said.

His collection includes minerals from all over the world in every size, shape and color.

“The real value for me is to sit and look at the beauty and color and variation and uniqueness of it and know its all God's design and his glory radiating from it,” he said.

It's a visual representation of the rock of ages.

Matthews shares his collections with school and groups. You can reach him via email at glm7750@gmail.com.