× Inmate reported missing from NC prison

DALLAS, N.C. — Gaston County prison officials said they are searching for a missing inmate, according to WSOC.

Officials at the Gaston Correctional Center said Thomas Philbeck was missing Sunday night when they performed their 9 p.m. bed check.

Gaston Correctional Center inmate Thomas Philbeck (#1211238) was reported missing this evening during the 9 pm bed check. Call local law enforcement or Gaston Correctional Center @ 704-922-3861 if you see him. More details when available. pic.twitter.com/vQyB4tG4SJ — NC Public Safety (@NCPublicSafety) August 27, 2018

Philbeck was behind bars for larceny and breaking and entering.

WSOC reports he is the eighth prisoner to escape from the Dallas facility in the last two years.