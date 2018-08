Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A new grant struck a chord at Oak View Elementary School.

Oak View was one of four local schools set to receive a portion of a $1 million grant over three years.

The grant, paid through the Lang Lang International Music Foundation's Keys of Inspiration Fund, will support music education.

At Oak View, the funds will purchase 30 brand new keyboards as well as the materials teachers need to teach kids how to use them.