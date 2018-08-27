Giraffe photobombs newlywed couple’s wedding photos

An unexpected guest made for some stunning wedding photos for one very lucky couple.

In South Africa, a giraffe stumbled upon newlyweds Luke and Tristan Karshagen taking photos at a game reserve.

Photographer Stephanie Norman kept taking photos as the giraffe inspected the two. She described the guest as “gentle and nosy, and an absolute pleasure to photograph.”

The photographer said on Facebook that the wedding photo crasher stuck around for about 20 minutes.

“How blessed are these two,” Norman wrote.