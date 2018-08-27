Firefighters battle large fire at Mount Airy church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. -- Firefighters are battling a large fire at a Mount Airy church Monday evening.

The fire is at Faith Baptist Church, located at 125 Faith Baptist Church Way, in the Toast community of Mount Airy.

Video posted to Facebook by Nicole Calhoun showed flames burning through the roof of the church.

John Shelton, director of Surry County Emergency Services, said the fire is "out of control."

The back wall of the church has collapsed, according to a firefighter on the scene.

36.488166 -80.631257