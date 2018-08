× Female passenger falls from moving truck in NC

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — A truck was traveling along Great Smoky Mountains Expressway in Clyde, right above the river before it connects with I-40, when its passenger-side door opened, WLOS reports.

A female passenger fell out.

The expressway was briefly closed near Exit 106, and the person who fell from the truck was taken to the hospital.

Two children inside the truck were unharmed, according to WLOS.