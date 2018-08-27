× Court ruling could force another congressional primary in North Carolina

Three federal judges ruled Monday that North Carolina’s congressional districts violate the Constitution, WRAL reports.

The judges decided the districts were gerrymandered to favor Republicans.

Now, new district maps may need to be redrawn before the November elections.

If that happens, it could potentially affect which party maintains control of the House.

The current maps could be thrown out, with primaries held again in November with redrawn maps and a general election held in January.

The court also threw out the idea of holding a general election with the redrawn maps without primaries.

The three-judge panel has asked all sides in the case to weigh in by Friday.