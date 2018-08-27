× Raleigh woman convicted after trying to feed body to alligators

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Amanda Smith Hayes, a North Carolina woman convicted of helping her husband dispose of his ex-girlfriend’s body, has now been convicted of trying to dissolve the remains in acid and then throwing them into an alligator-infested creek, according to WTVD.

In 2014, Smith (formerly Hayes) and her husband Grant Ruffin Hayes III were found guilty in the 2011 death and dismemberment of 27-year-old Laura Ackerson.

Prosecutors said the couple killed Ackerson at their Raleigh apartment during a long-running custody dispute over Grant’s two oldest children.

But new details suggest Smith tried to dissolve the remains in acid before throwing them into an alligator-infested Fort Bend County creek, Chron reports.

“Once in Richmond, the couple first attempted to use muriatic acid to destroy Ackerson’s body,” the press release stated. “When that didn’t work, they took a boat onto Oyster Creek and dumped Laura’s body parts into the water with hopes that alligators would eat her remains.”

Smith was already sentenced to 13-16 years in prison, while Hayes was sentenced to life.

