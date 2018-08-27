× Advance man dies after being injured in Winston-Salem crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An Advance man has died from injuries he received in a crash earlier this month.

Nathan Gray Hayes, 33, was hospitalized after the crash, which happened on Aug. 23. On Sunday, he died as a result of those injuries.

At the time of the crash, Tyrone Vincent Dillard, 29, of Winston-Salem, was traveling south on Peters Creek Parkway.

Hayes, who was driving a Honda motorcycle, was heading north on Peters Creek Parkway.

Dillard turned left to enter Parkway Plaza Shopping Center and collided into the motorcycle.

Hayes was taken to a hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. Dillard was also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston -Salem on Facebook.