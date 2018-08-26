× Second suspect arrested in murder of pregnant woman killed in High Point shooting

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Police have arrested a second suspect in the murder of a pregnant woman and her unborn baby and the shooting of another man in High Point, according to police.

Jonas Thompson, 16, faces charges of first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Anastasia Ray and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in the shooting of 32-year-old Corey Ray.

Police were called to the 700 block of Thissel St. at about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 6 on a report of shots fired.

Responding officers found Corey Ray outside the home, suffering from a gunshot wound to his backside. Inside, Anastasia Ray, 18, suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to police.

Both were taken to the hospital, but Anastasia Ray and her unborn baby both died from their injuries. She was nearly eight months pregnant. Corey Ray was last reported in stable condition.

Police found about 20 shell casings left in the road.

Hykeem Marquis Simmons, 21, of High Point, was arrested a day after the crime. He was jailed in Guilford County under a $2 million bond on the same charges that Thompson faces.