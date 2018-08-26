× Police investigate homicide of man who was found shot in his Winston-Salem home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are investigating the homicide of a man who was found shot at his home in Winston-Salem on Saturday.

Timothy Jerome Ford, 48, was found with gunshot wounds after police responded to a shooting call at his home at 1062 East 17th Street shortly before 4 p.m.

Ford was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he died from his injuries, according to a police press release.

Investigators have not released a motive or any information on a suspect, but said it appears that the shooting was not random, and the suspect and victim knew each other. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

This is the 19th homicide in Winston-Salem this year, as compared to 18 at this time last year.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. En Español: 336-728-3904.