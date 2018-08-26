× Neil Simon, prolific playwright and screenwriter, dies at 91

Neil Simon, the prolific playwright and screenwriter known for plays such as “Barefoot in the Park” and “Broadway Bound,” has died. He was 91.

TMZ reported that Simon died at 1 a.m. Sunday after being on life support with a failing kidney, dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Simon wrote more than 30 plays and nearly the same number of movie screenplays, mostly adaptations of his plays and has received more combined Oscar and Tony nominations than any other writer.