× Multiple people dead and injured in mass shooting in Jacksonville, Fla.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least four people are dead and at least 11 people have been shot in a shooting at a Jacksonville, Fla. marketplace on Sunday, according to WJXT.

CNN reported that it happened during the Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar inside Chicago Pizza at the Jacksonville Landing. CNN is reporting that one suspect is dead. One witness told CNN there were two shooters.

One Madden participant, Young Drini, was grazed in the hand and is away from the scene and safe, Complexity said.

The Jacksonville Landing is an open-air marketplace with stores, bars and restaurants in downtown Jacksonville along the St. Johns River.

Malik Brunson said he was at a nearby Hooters restaurant when the shooting occurred.

“All I heard was he got a gun and the shooting started. One of the man ran into Hooters with the shot wounds, they locked us in the restaurant,” he said in a social media message.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said he is contact with Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams regarding the shooting, according to the City of Jacksonville’s Twitter account.

“Mayor @lennycurry and Sheriff Williams are in contact regarding the ongoing situation at the Landing,” the city said in a tweet.

Federal law enforcement officials are monitoring the situation in Jacksonville. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is responding to the scene in Jacksonville Landing, a law enforcement source told CNN.

Several crews and ambulances are on the scene and traffic in the area is closed as police investigate.

“Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out. #TheLandingMassShooting https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

One suspect is dead at the scene of the shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, the Sheriff's office says. It's unclear if there are other suspects. https://t.co/dxrLAxr7HM pic.twitter.com/RzGICFJuaZ — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) August 26, 2018

Former DC Police Det. Ted Williams on Jacksonville shooting: ."If they have one suspect down, [law enforcement is] now moving in to try to determine if there are other suspects involved in this mass shooting." https://t.co/xOJYsFlQ5r pic.twitter.com/DyHFGaTSPn — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 26, 2018

Jacksonville Landing shooting: 15 total victims. 4 dead. Per my sources. — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) August 26, 2018

I’ve spoken to @JSOPIO Mike Williams to offer any state resources he may need. FDLE is currently responding, and I have spoken to FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen regarding the shooting in Jacksonville. We will continue to receive updates from law enforcement. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 26, 2018

My son was shot 3 times please keep him in your prayers — Sujeil (@olarrysmom) August 26, 2018

#JSO now calling this a mass shooting. Officers say shooter could still be in the area @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/GPfr4UnJKb — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) August 26, 2018

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

CNN contributed to this report.