Multiple people dead and injured in mass shooting in Jacksonville, Fla.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least four people are dead and at least 11 people have been shot in a shooting at a Jacksonville, Fla. marketplace on Sunday, according to WJXT.
CNN reported that it happened during the Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar inside Chicago Pizza at the Jacksonville Landing. CNN is reporting that one suspect is dead. One witness told CNN there were two shooters.
One Madden participant, Young Drini, was grazed in the hand and is away from the scene and safe, Complexity said.
The Jacksonville Landing is an open-air marketplace with stores, bars and restaurants in downtown Jacksonville along the St. Johns River.
Malik Brunson said he was at a nearby Hooters restaurant when the shooting occurred.
“All I heard was he got a gun and the shooting started. One of the man ran into Hooters with the shot wounds, they locked us in the restaurant,” he said in a social media message.
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said he is contact with Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams regarding the shooting, according to the City of Jacksonville’s Twitter account.
“Mayor @lennycurry and Sheriff Williams are in contact regarding the ongoing situation at the Landing,” the city said in a tweet.
Federal law enforcement officials are monitoring the situation in Jacksonville. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is responding to the scene in Jacksonville Landing, a law enforcement source told CNN.
Several crews and ambulances are on the scene and traffic in the area is closed as police investigate.
“Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
CNN contributed to this report.