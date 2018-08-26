× Motorcade of pink Cadillacs coming to Aretha Franklin’s homegoing celebration

Detroit — More 100 pink Cadillacs will be on hand for Aretha Franklin’s funeral on Friday, Aug. 31, according to WXYZ.

The motorcade of the vehicles will be in honor of Franklin and her hit song, “Freeway of Love.” Organizers said it’s the perfect way to show the Queen of Soul respect in honor of her death.

Speakers include former President Bill Clinton and Smokey Robinson, while performers at the funeral will include Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson and many more.

Franklin died at the age of 76. of pancreatic cancer August 16 at her Detroit home.

A family statement says said “Franklin’s official cause of death was due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin’s oncologist, Dr. Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute” in Detroit.

Franklin had 44 Grammy nominations and 18 wins. Ten of those wins were for Best R&B Vocal Performance.

In addition to receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the NAACP Hall of Fame and the Apollo Theater Legends Hall of Fame.