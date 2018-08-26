Man arrested in Atlanta after man shot, woman assaulted at motel in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA – Police have arrested a man in Atlanta after a man was shot and a woman assaulted at a motel in High Point, according to authorities.

Christopher D. Stotts, 37, of High Point, had been wanted for attempted murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault by pointing a gun and assault on a female.

At 11 p.m. Wednesday night, 22-year-old Gohar Fatima drove her 19-year-old brother Musa Raza to High Point Regional Hospital. Raza had a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was then taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Raza and Fatima first met with the suspect at South Main Street gas station. From there, the three went to the suspect's hotel room at Budget Inn Motel on Ardale Road to buy and smoke marijuana, according to police.

At the hotel room, police said the suspect pulled a gun on Raza and Fatima, demanding their cell phones and money.

The suspect then assault Fatima. When Raza tried to intervene, they struggled for the gun, leading to the gunshot.

When the gun hit the ground, Raza and Fatima escaped and drove to the hospital, according to police. Police said they found the gun at the hotel and are searching for Stotts.

The Atlanta Police Department contacted police in High Point over the weekend and said Stotts had been arrested for charges in their jurisdiction.

High Point police said they Stotts will be brought back to North Carolina. Details about his arrest and bond information in Atlanta were not immediately available.