Man accused of stealing 800 pounds of lemons arrested

LOS ANGELES – A man accused of stealing 800 pounds of lemons in California has been arrested.

KMIR reported that Dionicio Fierros, 69, of Los Angeles, is accused of stealing the lemons from a farm in Eastern Coachella Valley in southern California.

Deputies recently stopped him in his truck and found the lemons inside, according to officials.

Fierros was jailed on suspicion of grand theft in lieu of $10,000 bail.

The arrest came after an ongoing investigation into a series of agricultural thefts in California.