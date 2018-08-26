Boy injured after being attacked by bear while hiking trail with his family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSOULA, Mont. — A 10-year-old boy was injured by a bear at Yellowstone National Park on Thursday, according to KECI.

Park officials said the bear ran toward the boy as he was hiking up a trail with his family in the morning.

The bear chased the boy down and knocked him over, then the boy’s parents sprayed the bear in the face with bear spray, causing the bear to run off.

The child was treated for an injured wrist and puncture wounds, according to the TV station.

This has been the first reported bear attack at Yellowstone since 2015, according to park officials. The trails where it happened were temporarily closed.