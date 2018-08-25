Protesters gather at UNC Chapel Hill over Silent Sam statue that was torn down earlier this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Protesters gathered at the campus of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Saturday to protest the Silent Sam statue that was torn down earlier this week.

Protesters on both sides of the issue gathered at the spot of where the statue was torn down and held signs, flag and chanted.

Police led one man away after he confronted a man holding a Confederate flag.

Several police officers were in the area where Silent Sam was torn down and metal gates were up around the monument's base on Saturday morning.

Cameron Avenue between Raleigh and Columbia streets, which goes through campus, has been closed to traffic.

Several North Carolina Highway Patrol cars could be seen parked on Franklin Street near the school. There were also several law enforcement vehicles in the parking deck.

The Silent Sam Confederate statue was pulled down Monday night by protesters.

Campus police filed warrants for three people Thursday night. The warrants indicate charges against the three whose names have not yet been released by police.

The three people are not affiliated with UNC. They face misdemeanor charges of riot and defacing a public monument.

