× Here’s why the City of Myrtle Beach has shut down swimming in the ocean on Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – The City of Myrtle Beach has banned all swimming in the ocean for the rest of Saturday, according to the Myrtle Beach Sun News.

Swimming on beaches within the city limits was halted after strong currents and numerous ocean-related incidents over the last few days.

“The City of Myrtle Beach has decided to go Double Red Flag for the rest of day. A double red flag means that no one should swim due to extreme conditions,” the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said on Instagram. “Please help us by staying out of the water today!”

Lifeguards will be on the beaches to monitor the water, according to Lt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.