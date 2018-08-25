× Greensboro woman charged after fatal two boat crash on Badin Lake

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. – A Greensboro woman has been charged with boating while impaired in a crash on Badin Lake that killed a man in another boat.

WSOC reported that 62-year-old Denise Marie Sweeney was driving a pontoon boat that hit a bass boat at about midnight Saturday.

Authorities said Ronald Huland Murphy, from New London, N.C., was pronounced dead at the scene. He was driving the bass boat.

Murphy had a passenger inside his boat who sustained minor injuries.

Sweeney had eight passengers on board who also sustained minor injuries.