× Fort Bragg soldier killed when truck hits his motorcycle in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Fort Bragg soldier was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a pickup Friday morning, Fayetteville Police said.

WTVD reported that the motorcyclist has been identified as Dustin J. Duncan, 21, of Fort Bragg.

Officers said it happened just after 8 a.m. on South Reilly Road near Cliffdale Road. Officials said Duncan was driving his 2015 Honda motorcycle south on South Reilly Road when his bike was struck by a 1996 Dodge Ram.

Duncan was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Truck, Terry R. Sanders, 43, of Parkton, has been charged with unsafe movement resulting in a crash causing damage or injury and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.