6-year-old hospitalized after he says he was attacked for defending friend against bullies

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A 6-year-old boy said he was assaulted after he stood up to a group of other kids bullying his friend.

KOMO reported that Dana English’s son Carter underwent surgery at the Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on Friday to fix a laceration in his eye.

The boy said he was attacked at an apartment complex in Olympia on Wednesday by a group of children that he confronted for bullying his friend.

“They were just bullying him, like beating him up,” Carter said. “I just told them to stop… and then they did it to me.”

Carter sustained a broken arm, several cuts and bruises and a lacerated eye, according to the TV station. The bullies allegedly beat him with socks and sticks and rubbed sawdust in his eyes.

Police are investigating, but said the suspects are too young for a criminal referral. Police said they’re planning to get social services involved.