4-year-old autistic boy drowns in Stokes County pond

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. – A 4-year-old boy with autism drowned in a pond in Stokes County, according to Charles Hartgrove, senior supervisor with Stokes County Emergency Services.

The unidentified boy drowned in a pond on property on Slate Road in King.

There is currently no plans for charges, but this is still an active case under investigation, according to Hartgrove.