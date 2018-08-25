× 2 men arrested in High Point after police say they seized large amount of heroin from car

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Police arrested two men in High Point after officers allegedly found a large amount of heroin in their car.

Kason H. Harrington, 25, and Jadarrius T. Mallette, 22, were arrested after police said they found 390 grams after pulling the suspects over Friday night.

Both suspects were jailed on $1,050,000 secured bonds on charges including trafficking heroin by possession of a controlled substance and trafficking heroin by manufacturing a controlled substance.

The suspects also face charges of possession with the intent to sell and deliver heroin within 1,000 feet of a park.

Police said this is Harrington’s fifth time being charged with trafficking narcotics.